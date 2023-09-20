The Detroit Tigers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers just watched the Atlanta Braves lose another game on Wednesday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies. One week ago, the Braves had a massive lead in the race for the best record in the National League, to the point that the competition seemed over. However, after the Braves lost their fifth game in six outings on Wednesday, the gap is now just three games. The Braves are just two games up in the loss column. They're 97-55 with 10 games left, while the Dodgers are 93-57 with 12 games left. The Dodgers can at least force the Braves to push to the finish line over the next week and a half. Given that the Dodgers will be playing games against the National League West — a division they have dominated — they aren't completely out of the picture in the race for the No. 1 seed in the N.L. playoffs. Beating the Tigers one more time — to sweep the series in Dodger Stadium — can apply more pressure to the Braves, who will need to regain a spark if they want to fend off Los Angeles.

Here are the Tigers-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Dodgers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (+102)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings, MLB Network (National)

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/10:10 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Though the Dodgers are riding a five-game winning streak, it's not as though they are a lock to win this game. They trailed for most of Tuesday's game before rallying late to win 3-2. Detroit pitching held the Dodgers to one run in the first seven innings of Tuesday night's game. It reinforces the point that the Dodgers are not playing for extremely high stakes. Would they like the No. 1 seed? Probably. However, being the No. 2 seed means Los Angeles avoids the dangerous Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Dodgers, if they get the second seed, would likely play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. That's frankly a better draw than the Phillies.

The Tigers have nothing to lose here. They will play freely. They also know that Miguel Cabrera just moved past Adrian Beltre into 16th place on the all-time list of hit leaders among MLB batters. There will be good vibes in the Tiger dugout. This is not a depressed team. The Tigers know next year is the year when they need to make a real playoff push. Detroit will play this game confidently.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have won five in a row and know they can catch the Braves, even though that's not likely. It's very much in play as a possibility. It gives this team a reason to go after each game instead of pumping the brakes and mentally checking out before the playoffs begin in October. The Dodgers are getting good at-bats from a lot of players. They fought hard to win on Tuesday, trailing 2-1 in the eighth but digging out a comeback victory. Los Angeles will not relax and take it easy. That matters.

Final Tigers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are the better team, but as you saw on Tuesday, they didn't cover the spread. It's hard to expect Los Angeles to continue to play elite baseball when it's human nature to relax a little before the playoffs. Stay away from this game.

Final Tigers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5