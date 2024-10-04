ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AL Central battle in the AL Division Series as the Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our ALDS odds series with a Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick.

Tigers-Guardians Game 1 Projected Starters

Reese Olsen or Tyler Holton vs. Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee (12-8) with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Bibee went seven innings giving up four hits and two walks. He would allow just one run in a win over the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Bibee was 5-4 in 16 home starts with a 4.15 ERA.

Here are the ALDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALDS Odds: Tigers-Guardians Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +124

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1

Time: 1:08 PM ET/ 10:08 AM PT

TV: TBS/TruTV/MAX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers were 19th in the majors in runs scored in the regular season while sitting 24th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Green has led the way this year. He hit .262 in the regular season with a .348 on-base percentage. Green has 24 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 82 runs scored. Also entering the playoffs off a stellar year is Colt Keith. Keith has hit .260 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 61 RBIs and 54 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this year is Matt Vierling. Vierling is hitting .257 this year with a .312 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 80 runs scored this year.

In the two-game series with the Astors, Andy Ibanez was solid. He hit .667 with three RBIs in the series. Further, Matt Vierling hit .250 in the series with an RBI and a run scored. Finally, Parker Meadows hit .222 in the Wild Card round with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. He also stole a base. The Tigers hit .246 against the Astros with a home run and eight runs scored in the two games with the Astros.

Current Tigers have 76 career at-bats against Tanner Bibee. They have hit .316 against Bibee. Matt Vierling is 3-9 with two home runs and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Kerry Carpenter is 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Finally, Colt Keith is 4-9 with a triple and three RBIs.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

In the regular season, the Guardians are 14th in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Jose Ramirez has led the way this year. He is hitting .279 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 39 home runs, 41 stolen bases, 118 RBIs, and 114 runs scored. Further, Josh Naylor has been solid as well. He is hitting .243 with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 31 home runs, 108 RBIS, and 84 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats this year was Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .292 on the year with a .368 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 82 runs scored.

In the finals game before the playoffs, Jose Ramirez was hot. He was hitting .500 with two home runs, six RBIs, and a stolen base. He also scored five times. Lane Thomas was also productive. He was hitting just .133 before the playoffs but has a home run, three RBIS, and two runs scored. Rounding out the best bats as of late is Josh Naylor. Naylor was hitting .385 with a .438 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs and two runs scored. The Guardians hit .238 with five home runs and 16 runs scored in the final four games before the playoff started.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Current odds for this game one of the ALDS between the Tigers and Guardians favor Cleveland. The Tigers have yet to announce a starter for this game, but it is between Tyler Holton and Reese Olson. Holton started game two of the series with Houston, going one inning without giving up a baserunner. Olson has yet to pitch in the playoffs, but since returning from the IL, he has pitched 9.1 innings, giving up seven runs, as the Tigers are 3-0 in those games.

The Guardians will be sending Tanner Bibee to the mound. Bibee was great down the stretch. In September he allowed just nine runs over five starts and 30.2 innings of work. That was good for a 2.64 ERA and the Guardians going 3-2. Bibee has faced the Tigers four times this year, giving up 11 runs in 24 innings. Still, the Guardians went 3-1 in those four games. Still, the Tigers are the hottest team in baseball right now. The Tigers have hit well against Bibee overall though. The Tigers have been able to pitch well with bullpen games at the end of the year, and still pitching well even when Tarik Skubal is not on the mound. Take the Tigers to win game one.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (+124)