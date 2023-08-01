We're here with a prediction and pick for Tuesday's MLB slate as we see a matchup between teams trying to make a move in their division. The Detroit Tigers (47-59) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) for the first game of a quick two-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Tigers-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Detroit Tigers are currently third in the American League Central and sit 6.5 games back of the leading Minnesota Twins. It's been a battle between the Twins and Guardians atop the division, but the Tigers have been able to hang around and vastly improve from their play a season ago. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 and need to turn the tide if they want to keep this race close. Matt Manning (RHP) will get the nod.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are fourth in the National League Central and sit 10.5-games back of the lead. After starting the season as one of the hottest teams in baseball and leading their division, they've taken a serious slide downward an find themselves in a terrible spot. They've pick it up at 6-4 over their last 10, but it'll take much more to close the gap between them and a contending spot. Johan Oviedo (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Tigers-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Pirates Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-188)

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+155)

Over (9): -105

Under (9): -115

How To Watch Tigers vs. Pirates

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have improved by leaps and bounds from their last couple of seasons. The biggest difference for them this year has been their grit and resiliency through close games down the stretch. This team can't be counted out at any point of the game and they've seen their fair share of comebacks. Spencer Torkelson continues to be the engine that drives their offense and players like Riley Greene have stepped up over the last 10 games. They've been outscored by 18 runs over their last ten games so the Tigers would like to see some support by their pitching staff.

Matt Manning (3-2) starts with a 4.32 ERA through 41.2 innings of work. He's been a reliable starter for them and managed to win his first three appearances. Since, he's lost his last two and gave up seven earned runs in his last outing. He doesn't usually pitch too far into games, so expect the bullpen to get some work in this one.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates have shown glimpses through the first half of the season that they have what it takes to win the NL Central. Since the break, however, they've been in a slump and continue to drop multiple games in a row. Their last ten games have been a different story and could indicate the Pirates are ready to try and make another run. They took two-of-three games against the Phillies and Padres in their last two series. Being back at home, it'll be a huge confidence boost against a struggling team like the Tigers.

John Oviedo (4-11) starts with a 4.60 ERA through 117.1 innings pitched. He's been able to strike batters out with ease this year, but he's given up 109 hits up to the point and tends to pound the strikezone too much. He'll have to mix up his pitches to get around a Tigers lineup that's been hitting the ball well lately. While he's just 2-5 at home, Oviedo will be confident having won his last start with only one earned run.

Final Tigers-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting two-game series as both teams are capable of playing exciting baseball in a close game. This game may be no different as the Tigers are capable of putting up runs in a hurry. If Oviedo continues to struggle and can't find his control, the Tigers may be in a position for the upset here.

The Pirates are playing the much better baseball at this juncture and have played great during their last two series against very good teams. Their pitching has given them a chance and their bats have gotten hot at the right times. They seem to have more momentum coming into this one and they're happy to be at home knowing the Tigers have struggled on the road this year – let's go with the Pirates to get this first win at home.

Final Tigers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates (-122)