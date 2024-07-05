Reese Olson takes to the mound for the Detroit Tigers as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Reds prediction and pick.

Tigers-Reds Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs. Carson Spiers

Reese Olson (2-8) with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Olson went six innings, giving up five hits and three walks. Two runs would score as Olson took a no-decision in a loss to the Angels

2024 Road Splits: In nine starts on the road, Olson is 0-4 with a 3.33 ERA and a .231 opponent batting average.

Carson Spiers (2-1) with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Spiers went six innings, giving up three hits, and a home run. Two runs would be scored, with one earned, as he took the win over the Cardinals

2024 Home Splits: Spiers has made five appearances at home, with one start. He is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA and a .264 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Reds Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -102

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Reds

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Riley Greene leads the way this year. He is hitting .260 on the year with a .354 on-base percentage. Greene has 16 home runs and 43 RBIS on the year while scoring 52 times. Meanwhile, Matt Vierling is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .249 on the year with 11 home runs. He has 35 RBIs on the year while scoring 75 times. Mark Canha rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .224 on the year but with a .331 on-base percentage. Canha has six home runs, 32 RBIS and 35 runs scored.

Carson Kelly comes in hot. He is hitting .273 this week with two home runs and seven RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Justyn-Henry Malloy has also been sold in the last week. He is hitting .353 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has also scored three times. Wenceel Perez has scored a lot in the last week. He is hitting .227 in the last week with a home run and an RBI. He has scored four times in the last week.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 16th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Spencer Steer has been great this year. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs, with 51 RBIS and 39 runs scored this year. He has also stolen 13 bases. Stealing bases great this year is Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is hitting .251 this year with a .339 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 39 RBIS and 57 runs scored. De La Cruz has also stolen 41 bases this year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Jeimer Candelario. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .296 bade percentage. Candelario has 14 home runs, 40 RBIS, and 30 runs scored.

Will Benson has been great in the last week. He is hitting just .222 but has a home run and six RBIs. He has also stolen two bases and scored four runs in the last week. Stuart Fairchild is also playing well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, five RBIS, three stolen bases, and four runs scored. Jonathan India is also hot. He is hitting .318 in the last week but with a .423 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs and three runs scored in the last week.

Current Reds have just 16 career at-bats against Reese Olson, hitting just .188 with three hits total. Spencer Steer has one of the hits in three at0bats. The hit is a home run. Jeimer Candelario is one for two with an ome run as well. Jake Fraley has the other hit in three at-bats.

Final Tigers-Reds Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to starting pitching. Reese Olson has struggled on the road this year, while Carson Spiers has been solid at home. There should be plenty of runs scored in this game, but the Reds have the better offense. Take the Reds to get the win in this one.

Final Tigers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-116)