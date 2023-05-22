Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Detroit Tigers (20-24) visit the Kansas City Royals (14-34) for the first of a three-game series! First pitch commences Monday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Royals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Tigers-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Royals Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+150)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Second in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 24-20 (55%)

Over Record: 22-21-1 (51%)

Detroit has been surprisingly competitive thus far after a string of disappointing seasons. The Tigers sit just 3.5 games back of the first-place Twins despite a three-game series with the Nationals over the weekend. While they enter tonight’s matchup as road favorites, Detroit has its work cut out for them considering they went just 10-9 against Kansas City last season. That said, the Tigers feature a stellar pitching staff that ranks eighth in WHIP, third in walks, and fourth in BABIP allowed. While they have gotten a bit lucky on that end, the Tigers’ pitchers should be in line for another strong night matched up with a Kansas City offense averaging the fifth-fewest runs per game.

Righty Michael Lorenzen (2-2) makes his seventh start of the season for Detroit tonight. The long-time Reds reliever broke out as a starter for the Angels last season. In 18 starts he compiled an 8-6 record to go along with a 4.24 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. While those aren’t spectacular numbers, they were enough to warrant him a starting gig with the Tigers this year.

He’s been solid for Detroit thus far – holding down a stellar 3.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. Although he doesn’t strike many hitters out (6.9 K/9) Lorenzen also doesn’t walk many hitters (2.9 K/BB). Additionally, the 31-year-old comes into tonight fresh off his best three-game stretch of the year. Although he held a 7.07 ERA in three April starts, May has brought new life for Michael Lorenzen. Over his last three starts, he compiled a 2-1 record thanks to allowing just two runs in 20 innings. Consequently, tonight presents a strong chance to build off his recent success considering the Royals rank 26th in runs and 28th in OPS.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Fifth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 17-31 (35%)

Over Record: 21-25-2 (46%)

Kansas City continues to waste away in the cellar of one of the worst divisions in baseball. The Royals already find themselves 11.5 games back despite the AL Central-leading Twins having the lowest winning percentage of any division leader. Their -71 run differential ranks second to last with only the Double-A Oakland A’s behind them. Despite how bleak things look, the Royals did show signs of life last week when they took 2/3 from the Padres in San Diego. However, they followed that up with a road sweep at the hands of the White Sox. That said, Kansas City returns home tonight for the first time since May 11th. As a result, they cold present some strong value as road underdogs provided their offense gives Brady Singer something to work with.

Righty Brady Singer (3-4) makes his 10th start of the season for the Royals tonight. Singer broke out last season – compiling a 10-5 record, a 3.23 ERA, and 1.14 WHIP to go along with a career-best 4.5 WAR. The 26-year-old hasn’t been able to replace that success so far this year thanks to an ugly 7.09 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. His biggest issues have been inconsistency. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his nine starts. Yet, in each of his other five starts, Singer allowed five or more runs.

Still, he’s looked sharper since the start of May thanks to allowing just three earned runs over his last 12 innings. Additionally, Singer dominated the Tigers last season. He went 2-0 in three starts and allowed just three runs in 17.2 innings. His success against Detroit last season and the Tigers’ offensive struggles this season (28th in runs) give him a strong chance of success tonight.

Despite Kansas City’s offensive struggles this season, catcher Salvador Perez has shown signs of life in recent weeks. After batting just .268 over the first month of the year, he’s rebounded well in May. Perez holds a .303 average this month – crushing seven home runs and four doubles in the process.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick

These teams are much closer in talent level than their records may suggest. Considering how close the series was last season, I’ll take the value with the home underdogs and bank on Brady Singer turning things around tonight.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals +1.5 (-182)