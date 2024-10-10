It's bound to be an interesting season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Just when everyone thought that they'd run it back with the same core group, the team shocked the basketball community by trading away Karl-Anthony Towns. In return, Minnesota garnered the services of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who are both set to play major roles as part of Anthony Edwards' supporting cast.

The main storyline entering the season revolves around how Randle and DiVincenzo will fare in their new team. All eyes will be on them, and that gives other players plenty of space to grow in silence. In fact, with so much media attention on the newcomers, as well as Anthony Edwards of course, one other Timberwolves player might just emerge from the shadows and stun the league with a breakout season.

Nope, it's none of the names from last season's roster. Then who is it? Interestingly, it's a rookie who goes by the name Rob Dillingham.

The Timberwolves have a gem in Rob Dillingham

Originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs on draft night (eighth overall), Rob Dillingham immediately found himself suiting up for the Timberwolves as the Spurs agreed to ship him for a first-rounder and a pick swap. Maybe the Spurs dealt him away because they had already picked Stephon Castle earlier in the draft. Maybe it was because the Spurs wanted more assets for a blockbuster deal in the future. Whatever the reason, Dillingham is currently playing like he has something to prove.

During the recent Summer League, the former Kentucky star averaged 13.6 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in five games. He put up 25 points in Minnesota's fifth and final outing, leading the team to a 115-100 win over the Orlando Magic. It was arguably Dillingham's best Summer League game, as he shot 11-of-18 (61.1%) from the floor while dishing out 12 assists as well.

If that wasn't enough to excite the fandom, then the Timberwolves' first preseason game just added more flavor to the hype. Led mostly by newcomers and players on the fringes of the depth chart, Minnesota bested the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, 124-107. The game showed a glimpse of what their developing youngsters could do, and Rob Dillingham did not disappoint.

The 6-foot-1 guard finished with 21 points, going 3-of-6 (50%) from downtown in 25 minutes of action. Besides his three-point efficiency, Dillingham showcased playmaking abilities as well. Utilizing pick and rolls with Luka Garza and Jesse Edwards, Dillingham created opportunities for himself, resulting in made floaters and pull-up jumpers. He also ended the night with four assists, second-most among Timberwolves players during the game. Check out his highlights below, per the NBA's official X account.

To anyone who has followed the guard since his Kentucky days, Dillingham's performances are no surprise. In just one year of NCAA play, the 19-year-old became a main point of attack for the Wildcats alongside fellow standouts Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard. From the get-go, it was clear that Dillingham had the talent to make it to the pros.

At the moment, Dillingham looks to have cemented his spot as Mike Conley's backup for the 2024 season. Conley isn't getting any younger, and Minnesota has clearly found a possible successor in the near future. Needless to say, more growth is needed before the rookie fully takes over at the one. But in terms of potential, things look very bright right now.

With how Rob Dillingham is playing, a promising rookie campaign awaits, giving Timberwolves fans more to look forward to.