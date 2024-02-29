The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. On the second night of a home back-to-back, the Timberwolves needed every little contribution they could get 24 hours after taking down Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
Through the first two-and-a-half quarters, Minnesota had no answer for Jaren Jackson Jr. The former All-Star was having his way with the Wolves’ tired defense as he climbed up to 25 points halfway through the third quarter. Anthony Edwards had seen enough, taking on his team's toughest matchup for the game's remainder.
Standing at least six inches shorter than Jackson., Edwards won the battle with his strength and physicality. At the time of the defensive switch, Minnesota trailed Memphis by double-digits. Despite the deficit, Edwards’ defensive efforts reigned supreme as his two-way play enabled the Timberwolves to re-take the lead.
Though All-Star guard scored 34 points in Minnesota's 110-101 win, his stellar defensive effort was the headline.
Anthony Edwards calls out All-Defense voters
When asked after the game why he isn’t included in the All-Defense conversation, Edwards fired off a NSWF message to the voters.
“I think people gotta watch more Minnesota Timberwolves games, as far as whoever the f*** the voters are. They just gotta watch the games because this is not my first time doing this,” he said. “I have nights like this all the time where somebody gets hot, their best player gets hot and I go shut 'em down the rest of the game. Nobody sees it but y’all. I think that goes into my votes of All-Defensive team. But nobody sees it. Only y’all see it. I think they gotta watch more games.”
Clearly proud of his defensive work on the season, Edwards is looking for—and deserves—serious recognition. While several players come to mind for an All-Defense selection, Edwards has a few reasons to feel he warrants that honor. First of all, Edwards has posted marquee defensive performances against some of the brightest stars in the league.
Earlier this season, Edwards decided a game against the Boston Celtics with his two-way play, knocking down shot after shot on offense and clamping up Jayson Tatum on the other end. Just a month ago, Ant Man completely stymied a late-game Mikal Bridges drive attempt which again resulted in another Timberwolves win. From an anecdotal perspective, Edwards’ string of defensive performances this season passes the eye test of an All-Defense caliber player.
Outside of that simple evidence, Edwards' play has been vital to an analytically elite defense all season. The Wolves’ best player is no slouch on the defensive end. At times taking on the toughest matchup, Edwards has risen to the occasion. However, his growth this year as an off-ball defender should be the real story. Avoiding poorly-timed gambles on defense to mature into a consistent, disruptive team defender, Edwards is as much responsible for the Wolves’ defensive success as any of their other perimeter players.