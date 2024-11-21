Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is notorious for his elite two-way play, and some of that includes much trash talk. On the 7 PM in Brooklyn Podcast, Carmelo Anthony had former NFL star Chad Ochocinco on the show. The two went back and forth about Edwards, and Anthony talked about how the Minnesota star reminded him of a certain someone.

This brings me back to personality in sports when you’re talking about the history of sports,” Anthony said. “There were only a couple personalities in sports that were going to remember 10, 20, 30 years from now.



“Anthony Edwards is this (points to Chad Ochocinco) energy. It’s a sense of freedom, it’s a sense of confidence, it ain’t cocky. I’m going to talk it and I’m going to walk it, and I’m going to play it. I’m going to bust your a– and I’m going to put the HOF jacket on.”

Edwards made his first All-NBA team last season and had a career season. Through it all, he swept the Phoenix Suns and their Big 3 in the first round of the playoffs. His performance transcended to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards can back up the trash talk like Chad Ochocinco did

In that Suns series, Edwards and Kevin Durant exchanged words multiple times. However, that's his philosophy. He doesn't care if someone is LeBron James or a rookie, he'll trash-talk the same way. The Timberwolves star continues to make headlines for his trash talk. Edwards went full NSFW on Mikal Bridges's new jump shot.



Ochocinco chimed in on what Anthony was saying. He emphasized that many people don't see what goes into their respective games.



“A lot of people they see the result, they don’t see all the work I put in and they don’t understand how I can talk my s**t and be able to walk it,” Ochocinco said. “They don’t understand the entertainment aspect, they just see me scoring on Sunday. They don’t understand the work, I’m honing a specific craft to be great at this so I can entertain you, so I can talk.”

Both Edwards and Ochocinco are notorious for their diets. The former Cincinnati Bengals receiver talked about eating McDonald's consistently. Edwards also mentioned Popeyes and even brought some into a press conference during his rookie season. There's plenty of work they do behind the scenes that's invisible to the naked eye.

Regardless, the Minnesota star should continue to dominate, and have fun in the process.