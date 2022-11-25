Published November 25, 2022

Despite completing one of the biggest offseason acquisitions, the Minnesota Timberwolves struggled to start their 2022-23 NBA season well. In fact, they were 5-8 only a few weeks ago after losing three straight games to the Knicks, Suns, and Grizzlies. Minnesota, however, appears to have turned things around with a five-game winning run since then. This includes victories over the Cavaliers, Sixers, Heat, and Pacers. They are presently tied for seventh position in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record. Of course, the Timberwolves should be willing to upgrade their roster in the future. Here we will look at the most realistic trade target for the Timberwolves after the first month of the 2022-23 season.

The Timberwolves’ expectations for this season skyrocketed since they landed Rudy Gobert in a stunning deal during the offseason. So far, they haven’t exactly met those expectations. They suffered through a sluggish start to the season and have been one of the most underwhelming teams so far. Many players just aren’t playing as well as expected, but D’Angelo Russell may be the one who stands out the most.

Russell’s position with the Timberwolves has diminished slightly after the acquisition of Gobert. However, he has remained the team’s starting point guard in the backcourt alongside Anthony Edwards. Right now, Russell is averaging 13.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 triples per game. He is also shooting 31.4 percent from beyond the arc and 75.6 percent from the line. Most of those numbers are significantly lower compared to his per-game stats last year.

As he continues to struggle, cries for the Timberwolves to trade him have grown louder. Of course, with each defeat, those demands will only become more pronounced. As the team continues to consider a trade for Russell, let’s take a look at the most realistic trade target for the Timberwolves after the first month of this season.

Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks

When Minnesota pulled the trigger on their blockbuster purchase of French big man Rudy Gobert, they also diminished their draft capital. Of course, they did this because they wanted to go all in as a Western Conference contender this season.

So far, however, sitting outside of the West’s top six teams doesn’t exactly make the Wolves contenders. It should not come as a surprise then that they are looking to close a deal before the trade deadline.

According to multiple NBA officials, forward Jaden McDaniels is the Timberwolves’ most prized asset. However, Minnesota has refused multiple trade proposals for him. They also made him a full-time starter this season, and they obviously see him as a key part of the team’s future.

As such, we can only really look at one player who is Minnesota’s best bargaining chip on the trading block. Minnesota’s most viable trade asset to restructure the roster is certainly D’Angelo Russell and his expiring $31.3 million deal.

Russell’s production has slid, and the Wolves need someone who can space the floor better. They also need one or two picks to recoup what they have lost. Remember that they don’t have first-rounders in 2023, 2025, and 2027. That seems like way too much for Gobert, but it is what it is.

This is where we go to the New York Knicks. The Big Apple squad currently has a shaky backcourt that Russell’s addition can address. A combo of Jalen Brunson and Russell could give the Knicks the jolt and explosiveness they need moving forward. Take note that they appear to be on the verge of a playoff run this season, especially with Julius Randle having a bit of a bounce-back campaign. Of course, Brunson has also been a wonderful fit on offense,. and Russell could be the missing piece in their playoff puzzle.

Keep in mind that the Knicks would like to put Quentin Grimes beside Brunson in the backcourt. However, he has not played more than two games this season. This forced Evan Fournier to play more minutes before the Knicks benched him. That hasn’t gone so well, though. Fournier has had a sluggish start to the season. Another option was Immanuel Quickley, who’s still languishing on the bench. To be honest, he’s been even worse than Fournier to begin the season.

Russell’s entry could inject the backcourt with needed depth, energy, and hunger. He gives the Knicks an additional strong ball-handler who can score in dynamic ways. Of course, he would have to play shooting guard because Brunson has thrived at directing the offense thus far. Still, it is a change he could easily make here. Russell hasn’t looked terrific to begin the season, but that’s primarily due to the Timberwolves’ erratic offense. If he can step in and offer the Knicks another consistent scoring option, they may be able to take off this season.

On the other side of the equation, Fournier has dropped out of the Knicks’ rotation. He is also owed $18 million this season, $18.86 million the following season, and a $19 million team option for the 2024-25 season. Though NYK seems reluctant to include a first-round pick in any potential deal, they could change their minds if they get Russell in return.

Fournier gives the Wolves a better floor-spacer. Adding Quickley and a pick could also sweeten the deal and help balance the salaries since Russell owns a heftier contract.

Reuniting with Gobert could also motivate Fournier. Take note that both guys are members of France’s national team, where they have enjoyed much success.