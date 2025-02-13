The Minnesota Timberwolves came up just short in a 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night. While there were moments of brilliance, the game highlighted what could hold them back from true championship contention. The T-Wolves have shown they are full of greatness this season, but this loss was a reminder that they’re still a step away from the top. So, what do they need to get there? Let’s dive in.

Chris Finch wants more consistency and offensive balance

Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks, the Timberwolves struggled to find their groove early on. The first quarter was tough, with the team falling behind 24-36 despite Anthony Edwards starting hot. He dropped 13 of the Wolves’ first 15 points, but for some players, it was hard for them early on to find their rhythm offensively.

This lack of cohesion has been a recurring issue for Minnesota, especially when shorthanded, as players need to step up.

“Some guys seemed to be a little tired out there, but some of them found it, and some of them never did. Turnovers were more of an indicator of sloppy play more than low energy,” said head coach Chris Finch on the slow start.

Gobert spoke about the team’s chemistry and frustration when it came to the officiating.

“I’m always the one telling the guys to stay with it, stay focused … We need to have that mindset because at the end of the day, it’s outside of our control.” But when things go south offensively, that frustration from it all can turn into rushed plays and unnecessary fouls,” Gobert told reporters (h/t Dane Moore)

Terrence Shannon Jr. stepped up and brought some much-needed energy to the floor against the Bucks. Shannon got physical in the paint and brought that aggressive rebounding style to help the Timberwolves cut into the deficit. But it shouldn’t take a lineup change to spark the team. They need a reliable plan to maintain that energy throughout the game, no matter who’s on the floor.

Coach Finch praised Shannon, who had a career game.

“He was great, he was getting downhill, he was making plays for the middle of the paint, physical defensive presence, thought he was pretty good on the boards too,” Finch said, suggesting that this is the energy the Wolves need consistently.

Edwards is the leader, no question, but he can’t do it alone. In the clutch, he delivered when it mattered, knocking down big threes and driving to the rim. When key players are missing, though, others need to step up.

Timberwolves' execution in high-pressure moments

The Timberwolves made a few costly mistakes down the stretch, and it came back to bite them. Turnovers and defensive slip-ups let the Bucks keep control, and every time Minnesota made a run, a careless pass or a missed assignment gave Milwaukee an easy bucket. This was smart decision-making is critical for any contender.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well when we had good looks, we didn’t finish around the rim. It was kind of a poor offensive night when it came to competing plays, a lot of turnovers in the first quarter and a half which kind of fed their lead a bit,” said Finch.

The final minutes felt like a playoff battle, with both teams trading blows. Edwards hit a huge and-one layup to give the Wolves a 92-91 lead, but the Bucks quickly regained the advantage. After the game, Edwards stood by his late-game shot selection, opting for 3-pointers.

“I ain’t been working for no reason… it's going to go in, it just didn’t go in tonight. It’ll be alright,” he said, confident that next time, those shots will fall.