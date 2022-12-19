By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Anthony Edwards put on a show on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 150-126 home victory. It was simply one of those nights for Edwards where he feels like no one’s going to stop him as much as he did on his way to this windmill dunk late in the contest.

Edwards is easily one of the most electrifying players to watch in transition. With the Bulls already down huge, the Timberwolves youngster decided to add at least one more deflating blow to Chicago with a massive dunk as the cherry on top of his fantastic performance.

Dunk so good had Grady speaking gibberish — Ev (@EvInFour) December 19, 2022

I love that this highlight contains 50levenmillion angles of Anthony Edwards's dunk. I enjoyed every last one pic.twitter.com/EpKEDGXLyG — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 19, 2022

Edwards led all scorers with 37 points on 13-for-25 shooting from the field. He went 4-for-11 from behind the arc and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. With the Timberwolves missing the pair of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Edwards stepped up to carry most of the load for Minnesota against Chicago. He did get ample help, though, from the likes of D’Angelo Russell and Nathan Knight, who scored 28 and 16 points, respectively. As a team, the Timberwolves shot a ridiculous 65.5 percent from the field and 53.5 percent from deep (23/43). That kind of offensive is not going to be sustainable in the long run, but the Timberwolves can really score a bunch of points.

The Timberwolves, who are now on a two-game win streak after losing three contests in a row, will try to keep their undefeated run alive when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.