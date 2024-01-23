Anthony Edwards admits that the team was too focused on Karl-Anthony Towns' big night

On Monday, Karl-Anthony Towns had a historic game against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring a career-high 62 points on 21-of-35 shooting from the field, to go with 10 three-pointers. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost, spoiling Towns' big night.

To make matters worse, his scoring rampage may have been a distraction to the rest of the team…according to Anthony Edwards, that is. During a postgame interview, Edwards spoke to the media, stating how the team's focus was seeing Towns score as many points as possible, which eventually bit back on the Wolves.

“We weren't focused from the jump at all,” Edwards said, via SneakerReporter. “Once he (Towns) hit his first six, seven shots I think everybody was pretty much just trying to see him go get a hundred points.”

Anthony Edwards kept it 💯 in his postgame interview tonight. He admitted that the team wasn’t focused and that after KAT got it going everyone on the Wolves wanted to see him go for 100 points. pic.twitter.com/WZWQgVEnL8 — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) January 23, 2024

Towns erupts for 62 in Timberwolves loss

Straight off the bat, everyone at Target Center knew Towns was in for a big night. Drilling four threes just in the first quarter alone, the former Kentucky Wildcat finished the first quarter with 22 points. His onslaught would continue.

Entering halftime, Towns had already amassed 44 points and eight three-pointers. And in the third quarter, he managed to add another 14 points to his tally. However, in the final period, Towns only had two field goals.

Additionally, the Hornets outscored the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter, 36-18. Miles Bridges and rookie Brandon Miller led the way for Charlotte, finishing the game with totals of 28 and 27 points, respectively.

Despite the loss, Karl-Anthony Towns' performance can be considered a glimpse of why the Timberwolves are the Western Conference's leading team. With a talent such as Towns surrounded by other high-caliber players in the form of Edwards and Rudy Gobert, the team is still a force to be reckoned with, and it won't be hard for them to get back to their winning ways moving forward.