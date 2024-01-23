The Timberwolves big man went off but Minnesota blew a big lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was electric on Monday, scoring 62 points against the Charlotte Hornets in a game that the Wolves ended up choking away 128-125.

Naturally, people on social media believe that the Timberwolves should have won the game, given Towns' huge outburst.

Ball Don't Lie put it plainly – “Monster performance from Karl-Anthony Towns tonight. But couldn’t get the W.”

Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer was astounded – “Unreal the Timberwolves blew that 18-point lead to the Hornets. KAT with 62 but needs to rest late. No one else can score. And at home too. After losing to the Thunder at home over the weekend. Rough stretch.”

Jason Fawver wasn't a fan of the officiating in the game:

Oh no he didn't was stunned that Timberwolves ended up losing the game:

Hornets STUN the Timberwolves and spoil KAT's 62-point night and Eric Collins goes nuts! pic.twitter.com/x9BACZqMe3 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 23, 2024

Entering the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves led the Hornets 107-92, but Charlotte outscored Minnesota 36-18 in the final period to snag the last second win.

Towns went off for a monster 44 points in the first half, a Timberwolves record.

Towns got off to a quick start with 22 first quarter points. Minnesota's pick-and-pop game often found Towns left wide open, and he took advantage by quickly and easily pulling the trigger on the catch. Sinking four 3-pointers in the first quarter, Towns also maximized his offensive game by quickly attacking off the catch against hard closeouts.

In the second quarter, it was clear that Charlotte still did not have any answers for the Wolves' big man. Towns ripped off another 22 points in the second quarter to give him an unbelievable 44 first half points.

On a night when Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid exploded for 70 points, Lakers star LeBron James, who is enjoying his day off, was tuned in on both matches and didn't hold back in expressing his shock over what he just watched from Embiid and Towns.