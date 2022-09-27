Anthony Edwards apologizes after $40,000 fine for homophobic comments

Anthony Edwards is having quite an offseason, which also saw him land on hot water over a controversial post on social media. It could be remembered that Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA for homophonic comments he made on a since-deleted Instagram video. The 21-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard touched on that subject during Monday’s NBA Media Day and apologized anew to the fans and everyone who has been affected by his behavior.

“I respect everybody. I know what I posted was immature, and I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone. I’m working with the team. I’m sorry to all the Minnesota fans, and I’m working to be better.”

Before the NBA could fine him, Anthony Edwards had already made sure to apologize for his actions via Twitter earlier this September.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

The NBA has always been serious about discouraging its members from promoting anti-LGBTQ sentiments, regardless of the intention with which it is done. Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was meted out a fine of $50,000 for messages he sent to actor Michael Rapoport that contained homophobic and misogynistic tones.

This is a learning lesson for Anthony Edwards, who will have to be more careful in his use of his social media channels, especially since he’s gained a large following on different platforms.