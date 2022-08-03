‘100 percent sure’: Anthony Edwards gets real on being face of the NBA after LeBron James, Kevin Durant

With LeBron James and Kevin Durant declining, the search for the next face of the NBA is on. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, however, believes he’s next in line to take over.

Edwards has never been short in confidence, and that much is clear once again in his recent interview with Complex. When asked whether he believes he could be the face of the NBA when James and Durant retires, the Timberwolves star didn’t hesitate in answering yes.

Nonetheless, Ant-Man did acknowledge that it will require hard work and dedication on his part, though he thinks he has what it takes to make it happen.

“Oh yeah, 100 percent. Sure. I mean it comes with time and it comes with work and dedication. I feel like I got all three of those things and I feel like it’s going to take me over the top,” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards has certainly established himself as one of the best young players and among the most exciting stars in the NBA today. While he still has a long way to go before he can make a claim for the “Face of the NBA” title, he definitely has a good chance to be just that if he develops properly.

Not only does he have the confidence and swagger needed to be the best player in the NBA, but he also has the talent to back it up.

Now, aside from improving himself on a daily basis, the bigger challenge for Edwards is winning in the league. If he can develop that winning mentality and lead his team to contention, it would signal that the youngster isn’t too far off from becoming the best in the NBA.