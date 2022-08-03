When the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert early in the offseason, Anthony Edwards’ previous statement about the big man went viral again. Ant-Man basically said the French center doesn’t put a fear in his heart with his defense, even adding that Kristaps Porzingis was a better shot-blocker.

Now in an interview with Complex, Edwards opened up about his statement and seemingly had a change of heart (and opinion) about Gobert. He expressed belief that the Stifle Tower brings a lot to the table for Minnesota, especially with his defense at the painted area.

“Haha, nah he’s dope. He’s going to make it hard for everybody at the rim and that’s what we needed so I think it’s a great move,” Edwards said of Gobert.

To be fair, Anthony Edwards’ comments on Rudy Gobert last season looked like just mere trash talk to play some mind games and get him out of his game. Kermit Wilts is GREAT with that, y’all.

Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, and while he is unable to guard all positions as what critics often throw at him, the fact is he’s a great defensive anchor. Sure he doesn’t block a lot of shots, but his presence down low forces opponents to hesitate driving to the basket.

As Edwards said it, Gobert’s presence should only help the Timberwolves improve defensively. It could also be beneficial to Karl-Anthony Towns, as he doesn’t have to anchor the painted area any more and instead focus on offense where he works best.