Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is due to appear in a Denver court in a little over a month following his recent assault citation.

Edwards has been cited for third-degree assault for his actions following their Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Ant-Man allegedly picked up a folding chair and swung it wildly as he was sprinting out of the Ball Arena tunnel after he missed what could have been a game-tying triple as time expired.

Unfortunately, Edwards reportedly hurt two female workers in the process. Both women were said to be injured and asked to file charges against the Timberwolves guard.

In his citation, Edwards is due to appear in court on June 9, per Star Tribune. As reported earlier, a third-degree assault in Denver is punishable with up to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Anthony Edwards has yet to address the issue, Minnesota has already released a statement. The Timberwolves didn’t address the incident, though, as they shared that they are still investigating the matter.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment,” the team said.

Sure enough, Edwards only acted in frustration and he certainly didn’t mean to harm anyone. The Timberwolves star went all out but his efforts were still not enough, so his disappointment is understandable.

At the end of the day, however, he hurt some people and needs to be held accountable for it.