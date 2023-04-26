Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards got himself in trouble for his actions following their Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

To recall, after missing what would have been a game-tying triple at the end of the game, Edwards quickly ran to the tunnel and didn’t even shook hands with the Nuggets. As he was sprinting, however, he was also caught on camera picking up a chair and swinging it wildly in frustration.

Apparently, Edwards hit a female security guard in the back and another female worker during the incident. Both women reportedly got injured and asked to file charges.

Anthony Edwards could face legal action,per @DenverSportsCom “A law enforcement source said Edwards picked up a chair & swung it, striking a security guard…A source confirmed the incident and said both employees were injured & asked to file charges.” pic.twitter.com/gtSYeMA5YR — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

Denver police was called into the scene and even held up the Timberwolves bus after the game in order to cite Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota guard was cited with third-degree assault, per Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports.

It remains to be seen what punishment awaits Edwards for his actions, but it is worth noting that a third-degree assault in Colorado can be punished for up to 18 months of jail time, as well as a $1,000 fine.

Edwards himself has yet to address the assault charges, but it’s definitely not a good look for him and the franchise. While his frustrations are understandable, he should have known better that throwing stuff in a public area without considering others could end up hurting people.

Ant-Man has already been slammed for running out after the loss, and this latest development will only earn him more critics. Hopefully, though, Edwards speaks out about the issue sooner rather than later.