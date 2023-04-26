“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment,” the team said in a press release.

Anthony Edwards has been cited with a third-degree assault after he apparently injured two female arena workers at Ball Arena following Tuesday’s game.

After Edwards missed a potential game-tying triple at the death of time, he quickly sprinted out of the court and headed to the tunnel. However, as he was running out, he also picked up a chair and swung it wildly, eventually hurting a security guard and another worker. The alleged moment he threw the chair was caught on video.

Anthony Edwards could face legal action,per @DenverSportsCom “A law enforcement source said Edwards picked up a chair & swung it, striking a security guard…A source confirmed the incident and said both employees were injured & asked to file charges.” pic.twitter.com/gtSYeMA5YR — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

The two workers involved in the incident reportedly suffered injuries and asked to file charges. The Timberwolves’ bus was even held up as Denver police cited Edwards.

Edwards himself has yet to speak out on the controversy he found himself in. Nonetheless, it might take some time before he addresses it considering that the team itself is still conducting an investigation on the matter.