What happens when an unstoppable force collides with an immovable object? Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards tested out this paradox on Saturday night when he attempted a jaw-dropping one-handed dunk on Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Jaren Jackson Jr. Unfortunately for the Memphis Grizzlies big man, it did not end well for him on this particular occasion.

As it was declared on the broadcast, Edwards pretty much defied gravity with this disrespectful facial on Jackson:

ANT EDWARDS IN FLIGHT MODE ✈pic.twitter.com/jMd8DI3res — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 28, 2023

You could say that this was all Dillon Brooks’ fault. He tried to go for a steal on the pass to Edwards, which gave the Wolves guard a step ahead of his defender. This was all he needed to gather steam and take off from a few feet away from the basket. In the end, it was Jaren Jackson Jr. who paid the price.

To be fair, Jackson was already late on the contest. He didn’t actually get a chance to really jump on Edwards to try and block his shot. The Grizzlies center is one of the best rim protectors in the league today, and Edwards was well aware of this fact. Ant knew that he had to go strong against JJJ, and so that’s exactly what he did. Savage.

In case you forgot, Anthony Edwards recently added Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun to his growing list of poster victims. Jaren Jackson Jr. is an undeniably bigger prize for Edwards, and the Timberwolves guard definitely got him here.