Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had the basketball world buzzing after he posterized Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun on Saturday not once, but twice in the same game. Sengun learned the hard way that for the most part, you’ll end up on the wrong end of an Edwards poster dunk if you keep challenging him.

Apparently, this was Edwards’ mindset during the game. In a recent interview with ESPN’s NBA crew, the Timberwolves guard revealed the savage act he did just before detonating on Sengun for a second time in the same contest:

“I told one of his teammates I was going to catch him again because he’s just jumping, to have fun at this point,” Edwards said.

(via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/tVxQRwpMOt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

That’s just savage. The Rockets players probably thought that Edwards was just talking trash. However, being that this is Anthony Edwards, the outspoken 21-year-old absolutely delivered on his promise.

When asked if he felt his Rockets teammates relayed his warning to Sengun, Edwards said that “they probably did.” It didn’t matter at all, though, as the 6-foot-4 shooting guard came up with an even more impressive poster dunk the second time around.

To be fair to Alperen Sengun, you have to give this young man a lot of credit for having no fear. It is a well-known fact that Edwards is the owner of some of the bounciest hops in all of the NBA, but that did not stop Sengun from trying to meet the Timberwolves star at the apex. Unfortunately for him, it just did not work out as Sengun had hoped for — twice.