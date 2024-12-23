After a 113-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards went off on the officials and is now paying for it. The NBA fined Edwards, issuing an official statement two days after Saturday night's loss via X, formerly Twitter.

“Anthony Edwards has been fined $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Edwards' comments came during postgame media availability following the Timberwolves' 113-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 21 at Target Center.”

Expand Tweet

Edwards and the Timberwolves will face the Hawks on Monday.

Anthony Edwards goes off on officials after Timberwolves' loss

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards rarely shies away from his honest opinion, albeit calling out his teammates or NBA officials. After Edwards called out his team's offensive shortcomings, he went after the officials of the Timberwolves' 113-103 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

It was a chippy game between the two Western Conference teams. But in the end, the Warriors prevailed behind a 31-point performance by Stephen Curry. After the loss, Edwards didn't hold back on his feelings about the game's officiating, per Dane Moore's X, formerly Twitter.

“F****** terrible,” Edwards said. “Excuse is the reason they call a foul; they don't call a foul; the s*** was just terrible. They don't want to talk back to me. They don't want to talk back to my coach. I said one thing to the ref, and he gave me a tech. They penalize me and Jul' for being stronger than our opponent, every night. We don't get no calls. Yeah .. That's how I feel about the officials.”

Expand Tweet

Edwards finished the night with 19 points on 6-for-20, seven rebounds, and five assists. And he'll enter Monday's matchup against the Hawks with his pockets a bit lighter than before.