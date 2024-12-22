The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Golden State Warriors 113-103 on Saturday night. Once again, Anthony Edwards was not happy following the loss, and didn't hold back when reflecting on the officiating.

“F***in terrible,” Edwards said to reporters in the postgame locker room, per Dane Moore on X, formerly Twitter. “Excuse is the reason they call a foul, they don't call a foul, the s*** was just terrible. They don't want to talk back to me, they don't want to talk back to my coach. I said one thing to the ref and he gave me a tech. They penalize me and Jul' for being stronger than our opponent, every night. We don't get no calls. Yeah .. That's how I feel about the officials.”

Edwards finished the night with 19 points on 6-of-20 shooting, with seven rebounds and five assists. As the All-Star guard referred to the reporters after the game, he and teammate Julius Randle were hugely impacted by no-calls.

Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves give away win to Warriors

On a vintage Stephen Curry night where the former MVP knocked down seven three-pointers, the Timberwolves were able to make a comeback after being down 50-37 at the half, scoring 38 total in the third quarter.

As the time evaporated down the stretch, Curry icing the game with two huge threes under the three-minute mark, it all went back to how poorly Minnesota began the game. Again, Edwards and Co. continued the streak of bad offense – shooting 27.3 percent in the opening two quarters, and missed key shots in the end that could've perfected the comeback.

Officiating has been a huge topic, especially hovering over such an explosive player like Edwards who thrives off of getting to the bucket – and to the free-throw line.

There is bound to be more frustrations going forward. And Edwards, Randle and the rest of the T-Wolves squad will have to adjust.