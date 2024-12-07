All-Star Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, and the Minnesota Timberwolves won their fourth consecutive game on Friday, beating the Golden State Warriors 107-90. After Conley signaled the Timberwolves’ regular-season turnaround following Minnesota’s 28-point blowout win against the Los Angeles Clippers (108-80), Edwards and Conley led their team to another lopsided victory. After the game, Anthony talked about his fourth-quarter assist to his starting point guard, which turned into a four-point play.

From there, the momentum swung in the Timberwolves’ favor. It happened at the beginning of the final frame, where Minnesota eventually outscored its opponent 29-18 before cruising to a 17-point victory. Edwards patted himself on the back while addressing the assist, per Dane Moore’s X, formerly Twitter.

“That’s a DIME,” Edwards said.

It was a significant play in the second half, as the Timberwolves strengthened their defensive clamps on the Warriors before outscoring their opponent by eleven points in the fourth quarter.

“People don’t understand how much I love to pass it to my teammates to get a dunk or hit the shot,” Edwards said. “If I hit a shot, I’m super happy. So, I know, if they hit a shot, they’re super happy, and I’m super happy for them. I’ve always been like that. So, I think that brings more joy to me than scoring; my teammates getting their stuff off. So, that’s exciting, and it makes it easier for me. So, now they can help, and I can go get a layup or shoot a pull-up.”

Edwards’ 30 points led five Timberwolves players, all starters, who scored in double figures, including Conley (13), who finished with four assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Julius Randle added 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, and Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds).

Mike Conley’s eye-opening claim about Anthony Edwards' statement

When Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards called out his teammates for being “soft” amid November’s below .500 start (8-10), it lit a fire within the team. And the Timberwolves haven’t lost since.

Conley addressed the team’s mental state before facing the Warriors, per Minnesota Star Tribune’s Chris Hine.

“It was a back against the wall moment for all of us,” Conley said. “One where you look up [and] the season can go one way or the other. You can hit rock bottom really quickly. We had to put our foot in the ground & say what do we want out of this season?”

The Timberwolves will go for their fifth consecutive win in a rematch against the Warriors on Sunday.