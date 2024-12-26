The Minnesota Timberwolves may be in the middle of an uneven 2024-25 campaign that has seen them fall down to the middle of the pack in the West after being one of the best teams in the conference last season, but for at least one day, they were able to recapture their joy. But even though it was Christmas Day, some weren't feeling the holiday cheer — with Rudy Gobert and Daniel Gafford getting into a bit of a skirmish as the physicality was starting to get out of hand during the second quarter of the Timberwolves' 105-99 win over the Mavericks.

Fighting for position in the paint, Gafford's frustrations began to get the best of him; he ended up pushing Gobert, and the Timberwolves center isn't exactly someone who backs down from this kind of exchange. The Mavericks big man was irate, even pointing at Gobert during their coming together. But for Anthony Edwards, he hilariously new that this physical exchange wouldn't devolve into something worse.

“Ain't nobody gonna fight man, relax!” a laughing Edwards, who was caught by a hot mic, said, via BBALLTAKERZ on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBALLTALKERZ (@bballtalkerz)

Indeed, it's hard to remember the last time anyone in the NBA actually threw punches towards one another. But then again, this should be considered a good thing. Violence isn't something anyone must glorify, and especially on Christmas day, when there are many children tuning into their televisions to watch exciting superstars such as Edwards and Kyrie Irving, among others, square off against each other.

Sometimes, frustration simply gets the best out of players, and that is what happened between Gafford and Gobert. Although it can be kind of funny to see players get into each other's throats only to ask to be held back.

Timberwolves feel the Christmas joy in huge win over Mavericks

While Luka Doncic's calf injury understandably drew the majority of the headlines, as he's set to miss an extended period of time for the Mavericks, seeing the Timberwolves get a much-needed win should give their fans some room to breathe easily.

For all the flak Julius Randle has caught for his poor body language as well as for being a downgrade from Karl-Anthony Towns, he did show that he can still be a helpful player for the Timberwolves moving forward. He put up 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a well-rounded performance to complement Anthony Edwards' team-high 26 points in their Christmas day victory.