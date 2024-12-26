The Minnesota Timberwolves have had an inconsistent season this year after trading franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. But they got a much-needed win on Christmas against the Dallas Mavericks. Following the win, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards spoke about the team’s inconsistent season, as per Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“We got to have patience to be able to get it together,” Edwards said. “Sometimes it looks good, sometimes it looks bad, and we’re still trying to figure it out. I think patience is what’s going to take us over the top.”

Last season, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time sine 2004. Although they lost in five games to the Mavericks, they looked like a team poised to contend in the Western Conference.

But in a move largely influenced by the dreaded second apron of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the Wolves opted to trade Towns. So far, the results have been disappointing. Anthony Edwards recently called the Timberwolves out for their poor offense this season.

Despite the Wolves disappointing start to the 2024-25 season, Edwards has continued to blossom as one of the NBA’s up and coming superstars.

Coming into the Christmas Day matchup with the Mavericks, Edwards had appeared in 28 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. He had been averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Against the Mavericks, Edwards finished with a team-high 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one blocked shot. He shot 11-of-24 from the field and 4-of-7 from the three-point line. A little over a week ago, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick called Edwards the blueprint for building a good three-point shooting team in today’s NBA.