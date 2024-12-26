DALLAS — Luka Doncic was forced to leave the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas Day game early with a calf injury. Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Doncic is expected to miss an “extended period of time” with the injury.

“The Dallas Mavericks are bracing for star Luka Doncic to miss an extended period of time after sustaining a calf strain, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon. Doncic left the arena on crutches today in Dallas. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said he was hopeful that Doncic's injury was not serious. However, the latest update leaves room for concern. Charania's update does not provide a specific timeline, though. Doncic is reportedly expected to have an MRI on Thursday, which should provide more clarity on a potential return.

More to come on this story.