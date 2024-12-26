Julius Randle is still adjusting to his role with the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Christmas Day, the Wolves earned a hard-fought 105-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks, with Randle delivering a standout performance just shy of a triple-double.

Randle joined the Timberwolves in the offseason as part of a huge trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. After his strong performance against the Mavericks, the three-time All-Star opened up about the challenges of adjusting to his new role as a facilitator in Minnesota’s offense, a shift from his previous focus on scoring.

The biggest change for Julius Randle after joining the Minnesota Timberwolves

“That's really been the biggest change. You're somewhere for five years, playing a certain way and I come here and it's a little bit different,” said the Timberwolves star forward via a post in X (formerly Twitter) by Chris Hine. “I love my role here. I love playing with my teammates, but finding what helps the team and what the team needs the most on a night-to-night basis has been the harder part. But everybody has been great with me, coaches included, helping me adjust and figuring things out.”

Randle made Timberwolves history with his performance on Christmas Day, recording 23 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and shooting 3-of-5 from three-point range. According to StatMuse, Randle became the first player in franchise history to achieve a 20/10/5 game on Christmas

The Timberwolves currently hold a 15-14 record as they work through the challenges of integrating several new key players following Towns' departure. So far this season, Randle is averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game over 33 minutes. Each of these numbers represents a dip from his previous season's performance.

Randle transitioning into his new role with the Timberwolves

“We know it’s an adjustment and it’s a different personnel. I’m used to playing with certain personnel too. This is completely different personnel than I played with in years past. Everybody's been great. Helping me out, super encouraging and positive,” Randle continued.

After five successful seasons with the Knicks, where Randle played some of his best basketball, his transition to a new team has come with its challenges. However, in games like Wednesday's, he showed signs of being a strong fit within the Timberwolves’ system, proving that the adjustment process is well on its way.

Randle is currently averaging 20.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc across 29 games.

On Wednesday, Randle showcased himself as a great fit within the Timberwolves' system, though the process of adapting to his new role has been a challenge.