The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Phoenix Suns in a heated Game 2 Western Conference Quarterfinal matchup. Minnesota beat Phoenix 105-93 off another stellar effort from Anthony Edwards. Moreover, Edwards put on a hilarious display with a ref after an impressive defensive play against Bradley Beal.
Edwards came from the defensive help side and blocked Beal's shot into the stands. Afterward, he gave the Suns star a mean staredown and dapped up the referee when the T-Wolves regained possession of the ball:
Lmao Anthony Edwards tried to dap up with Zach Zarba after the block on Bradley Beal 😂pic.twitter.com/gIpMJO1nSC https://t.co/B8kG1RzyeB
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 24, 2024
Edwards could not help but share the exciting moment with the ref as the Timberwolves gained momentum on the Suns. Minnesota's defensive efforts lasted the entire game and were evidenced by Phoenix's stars struggling.
Bradley Beal amassed just 14 points. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant scored 18 points, and Devin Booker ended up with 20. Minnesota forced 18 turnovers on the Suns and amassed 10 total steals and two blocks.
Ironically, Anthony Edwards did not have his best game, but he contributed plenty. Edwards finished the game with 15 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. His red-hot scoring display from Game 1 cooled down a bit. He previously notched 33 points in the first matchup.
Nevertheless, Edwards' teammates shined at the right time. Jaden McDaniels erupted with a team-high 25 points along with eight rebounds, and three assists. McDaniels makes a tremendous impact on both sides of the floor, and if he continues his production, Minnesota will go far.
The Timberwolves also received standout efforts from Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, both of whom scored 18 points. Things are continuing to come together for Minnesota on both sides of the ball. The Suns seemingly have no answer for the Timberwolves' two-way might.
Phoenix will return to the Footprint Center in hopes of cutting their series deficit to 2-1. Surely, the Suns' stars will put forth a massive counterattack.
The Timberwolves look to make Phoenix's lives harder in Game 3. Perhaps Anthony Edwards will put on another tremendous display. However, next time, the ref may not be as willing to participate in his hyped moments.
Timberwolves continue to have weapons on their side
Minnesota's Game 2 performance further shows the multitude of offensive and decisive weapons at their disposal. Anthony Edwards leads the team's attack, but the help he receives from the frontcourt is incredible. The duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns is a nightmare matchup for the Suns.
Gobert is on the fringes of his fourth Defensive Player of the Award. He has continued to be huge in the playoffs. Gobert put up a commanding 14-point, 16-rebound double-double in the Timberwolves' Game 1 120-95 win over the Suns. Then, he amassed 18 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and one block in Game 2.
Like Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns changes the dynamic of games for the Timberwolves. Towns missed the last part of the regular season with a meniscus injury but returned to give the T-Wolves a big postseason help. The star big man put up 12 points and eight rebounds in Game 2. Moreover, his mere presence at the three-point line keeps teams on their toes.
Towns shot a respectable 41.6% on threes during the regular season. He, Gobert, and Edwards look to continue their assault on the Suns in this exciting Western Conference Quarterfinal.