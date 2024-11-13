Donte DiVincenzo is the new kid again. Just one year after joining the New York Knicks, DiVincenzo is starting fresh in another new city. The trade that sent him and Julius Randle from the Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns was the fourth change of scenery in DiVincenzo's seven-year NBA career.

His lone season in New York came after a lone season as a member of the Golden State Warriors. That stint came after his time playing for a different California team, the Sacramento Kings. He was in Sacramento in the first place because after the first three and a half years of his career in Milwaukee, the Bucks traded him for F/C Serge Ibaka. For the last four years, DiVincenzo has arrived at training camp to start his season in a new jersey.

On the latest episode of The Young Man & The Three, formerly The Old Man & The Three with JJ Redick, DiVincenzo sat down with Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson and show host Tommy Alter. The three talked about DiVincenzo and Robinson's paths to where they are now and, of course, went in-depth on DiVincenzo's involvement in the blockbuster trade between the Timberwolves and Knicks.

DiVincenzo was candid about the situation, citing his experience with large changes in his career and crediting Anthony Edwards for making him feel welcome before he even arrived.

“You think about all the trade situations, I’ve been traded before so like I couldn’t ask for a better trade situation to go to. You’re going to a team that’s a contender, you’re going to a team that you were looking at in free agency, and you’re going to a team that has a stud that’s young,” said DiVincenzo. “Just going bonkers and like the energy that [Anthony Edwards] gives to the organization, you see it from the outside, but when you’re here, [Edwards] makes coming to work everyday just so enjoyable and that’s something that’s very, very, very fun.”

Donte DiVincenzo loves playing with new teammate Anthony Edwards

DiVincenzo finding it so fun to play with Edwards is heartwarming in a way. DiVincenzo was with college teammates in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on the Knicks and told me personally during my time covering the team that it was great playing in New York City because he was the closest he had ever been to his family in Delaware. He said as much on The Young Man & The Three, commenting that the proximity to his family was a bigger factor in his decision to sign with New York as a free agent than the Villanova connections.

DiVincenzo also pointed out on the episode that he almost chose the Timberwolves over the Knicks before signing with New York in the NBA's 2023 free agency period, making his move to Minnesota even more fitting. It seems that the love is mutual, with Edwards taking to Instagram to share his new 3-point celebration with DiVincenzo.

The Timberwolves have plenty of season left to get DiVincenzo on track. He's started the season averaging 10.1 points per game in 26.6 minutes. He's making 36.3% of his shots and 32.9% of his threes. Those marks are far off from his career year in New York. But Edwards and DiVincenzo's chemistry developing early on is important for Minnesota and, for them, is hopefully a sign of things to come.