To say that the Team USA squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics squad is loaded might be an understatement. There might not be a greater collection of talent seen to represent the country since the Redeem Team or Dream Team. With LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry leading the way, other stars are likely just going to be complimentary pieces in perfectly executing schemes. So, where does this leave Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards?
It might look like Anthony Edwards will take the backseat with Team USA. After being one of the primary stars on the 2023 FIBA World Cup squad, his role is likely going to be reduced. This does not faze the Timberwolves star at all. He even acknowledges how hard getting minutes and starting would be for the 2024 Paris Olympics, via Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune.
“I'm a realist, man. So, I know it's probably not going to happen. It's going to maybe be even harder for me to find minutes. I'm going to enjoy my time, enjoying working out alongside of them, enjoying being on the bench, clapping them on, cheering them on. If they need me, I'll be out there ready to go,” Anthony Edwards declared.
The Timberwolves star was one of the biggest performers for Team USA in the World Cup. He managed to score 18.9 points while also dropping 2.8 assists due to his offensive arsenal. 4.6 rebounds were also the result of his good spacing and skills in boxing out.
All of these numbers are likely to go down. However, he does posit that all he desires is to learn and have fun with the 2024 Paris Olympics squad.
“It's going to mean a lot. It's going to be super fun. Seeing how those guys work every day on their crafts because I feel like I work super hard on my craft every day. So, seeing the GOATs work on their craft may show me I'm not working hard enough. That's something I'm looking forward to,” he added.
The Timberwolves star's year so far
Edwards took a massive leap with the Timberwolves. The squad finished eighth in the Western Conference last year and managed to move all the way to third this year. They could have notched the first seed but some late-season struggles mixed with Karl-Anthony Towns' injury prevented them from doing so.
Nonetheless, they had the best defense in the league and no one came close. They had the least opponents' points per contest which clocked in at around 106.5 while also having the best defensive rating at 109 to end the season. Their offense leaves a lot to be desired at times but Edwards gives them a much-needed boost.
He got to play 79 games this year and saw the court for an average of 35.1 minutes. Edwards might be a volume scorer but his efficiency is out of this world. His field goal percentage was 46.1% which is the highest that he has ever recorded in his career. More than that, the Timberwolves superstar also got his scoring numbers up from last year's 24.6 points. It rose up to 25.9 this season.