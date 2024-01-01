The Minnesota guard dropped his new signature shoe with a motivational message.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had his new signature Adidas AE1 sneaker unveiled on Monday, and the release came with an inspirational message:

“Believe this, believe you're gonna be good… Believe you're gonna turn down one dream for a bigger one. Believe you'll be 22 with a deal ain't nobody believe,” said the message in the new spot.

Edwards continues his ascent as one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. The Timberwolves guard is averaging 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game. Just last week against the Dallas Mavericks, Edwards dropped a cool 44 points to secure the win.

During his young career, Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who is often considered to be the greatest player of all time. Edwards recently pushed back on the Jordan comparisons via Complex, but he did offer a little interesting tidbit.

When asked about the Jordan comparisons, the Timberwolves star stated that Jordan is the greatest player to ever play the game and that his career to this point pales in comparison. But Edwards was then asked if Jordan can guard him one-on-one to which Edwards responded with a resounding, ‘hell nah!'

Edwards was also asked whether or not Jordan would be able to get his points to which Edwards responded with, “He's gonna do his thing, but it's going to be a tough night.”

Behind Edwards, the Timberwolves are 24-7 and sit atop the NBA Western Conference standings. Minnesota takes on the New York Knicks on New Year's Day.