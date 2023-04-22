Nobody could ever accuse Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards of lacking confidence.

With his team down 0-3 to the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the First Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Timberwolves are officially in win-or-go-home territory. However, just because the probability of the Timberwolves overtaking the Nuggets in this series is low, it doesn’t mean that Edwards is ready to count his team out.

“This series is not over,” Edwards tells his team, per The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“It’s the first to four, not to three. I promise you it ain’t over. Everyone’s counting us out. It ain’t over. I promise you.”

Despite being a team that’s much better when they’re meeting their defensive challenge, the Timberwolves have been unable to stop Denver’s offense in the First Round. This is in no small part because they lack both cohesion and a true identity.

The Nuggets averaging 117.0 points per game on a 123.7 offensive rating. Both of those numbers are improvements in comparison to their regular season counterparts, when Denver averaged 115.8 points per game (ranked 12th in the NBA) on a 117.6 offensive rating (ranked fifth in the NBA).

Jamal Murray is leading the way for the Nuggets this series, averaging 27.3 points and 7.3 assists per game. He’s done so efficiently too, shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from deep.

Nikola Jokic, the team’s most valuable player, is putting up 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. He’s doing so 56.8 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from 3-point range. He’s also doing it while matched up with a three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner in Rudy Gobert, who’s averaging just 1.0 block per game.

Then there’s Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who can’t be stopped from beyond the arc.

Ant’s confidence will always be endearing. But one has to wonder if it’s irrational.