Anthony Edwards kept his foot on the gas on Friday night with another eye-popping performance for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their heartbreaking 120-111 loss against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The loss puts the Wolves in a seemingly insurmountable 0-3 hole, but I guess the fans can take some sort of consolation from Edwards’ amazing effort in the defeat.

After dropping 41 points in Game 2, Edwards came out to play again in Game 3, dropping a game-high 36 points all over the Nuggets. After his latest scoring outburst, the Timberwolves star has now matched a long-standing Kobe Bryant record for the most 30-point playoff games before turning 22 years old (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Anthony Edwards has tied Kobe Bryant for the most 30-point playoff games before turning 22 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lIFmfyoaaO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 22, 2023

What’s even more impressive is the fact that Edwards has played in a grand total of just nine playoff games throughout his three-year career. The fact that he’s scored at least 30 points in nearly half of those games is a clear testament to just how good he’s been for the Timberwolves.

I’m pretty sure Anthony Edwards himself wouldn’t pay much attention to this impressive feat, though. This dude is all about winning, and you can be sure that he’s absolutely pissed after watching his team lose their third straight game against the mighty Nuggets — in spite of the effort he put in tonight.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, they are now just one loss away from another early postseason exit. Game 4 is scheduled on Sunday and at this point, it would not come as a complete shock if Denver ends up sweeping a dejected Minnesota side.