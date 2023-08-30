The Minnesota Timberwolves are considered to be a team on the rise. At some point, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and company will need to translate that potential to playoff victories.

Edwards's play in the FIBA World Cup has drawn the attention of superstars like Paul George. The movie star and star guard Edwards made a bold proclamation after Team USA's demolition job of Kobe Bryant doppelganger Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Now Edwards is revealing the reason why he decided to change his jersey number from the familiar #1 to #5, as part of a story that will touch hearts. Edwards switched to his new number five Timberwolves jersey to honor the memory of his grandmother who passed away, among one other reason.

"His grandmother passed away on the 5th of the month. His mother also passed away on the 5th of the month. Anthony Edwards himself was born on the 5th of the month."

Edwards currently ranks 26th in scoring among all players in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with 16.3 points per game.

His average is four points higher than his next closest teammate for Team USA, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero. Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers is tied for 71st with 11.7 points per game, a number emblematic of Team USA's balanced attack and camaraderie on the offensive end of the court in international play.

The ex-Georgia Bulldog's star has been rising in FIBA World Cup play, and throughout this offseason. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave Edwards a Dwyane Wade comparison that speaks to his athleticism and ability to affect the game in a multitude of ways.

With averages of nearly 25 points, nearly six rebounds per game, and over four assists per game last season, Edwards is well on his way to legendary status — and perhaps a gold medal and NBA championship to boot.