Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards has turned heads with his performance in his third year in the NBA. Even his peers are taking notice of his game's elevation to a higher level during the 2022-23 campaign, and among them is Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, who had nothing but great things to say about Antman in a recent episode of the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“You putting him amongst the young stars he’s gonna be competing with for the next 10-15 years. Now he’s becoming the alpha of them,” George said of Anthony Edwards. “I saw the star potential in him.”

Edwards continues to amaze basketball fans even during the NBA offseason, as he is part of Team USA in the ongoing 2023 FIBA World Cup in Asia. In fact, he is pacing the United States (along with Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves) in terms of scoring through two games in the tournament, as he is putting up 13.5 points per contest. During Monday's blowout win over Greece, Edwards 13 points to go with three assists and two rebounds.

Only 28 years old, Edwards has so much in front of him. His best version as a basketball player is yet to come, and that's an enthralling thought for the Timberwolves, who hope that Edwards will be able to lead the franchise to an NBA title. Together with Karl-Anthony Towns, who's also in Manila for the FIBA World Cup, Edwards forms a stellar Timberwolves duo that has so much promise on paper.