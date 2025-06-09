It is U.S. Open week, and all eyes in the golf world turn to Oakmont Country Club. The 125th U.S. Open championship will surely satisfy golf fans, but players are far less likely to be thrilled. That is because the playing conditions the USGA has set up put a premium on driving accuracy. That is something Rory McIlroy typically excels at.

McIlroy has found tons of success at the U.S. Open over the years. He won the 2011 edition of the event at Congressional, marking his first of five major titles. But in recent years, the level of consistency has been off the charts.

McIlroy has finished inside the top 10 at each of the last six U.S. Opens. If he does that again this year, he will tie Ben Hogan (1950-1956) and two others for the most in a row ever, according to The Athletic's golf statistician Justin Ray. But it will be no easy task.

The Northern Irishman's calling card has been his ability to drive the ball long and straight. But since McIlroy's driver was deemed non-conforming at the PGA Championship, which forced him to switch drivers, it has been a different story.

With his new driver, McIlroy drove the ball terribly at Quail Hollow. It came as a shock, considering he had the best track record at that course (four wins) of anyone in the field. When news surfaced that his driver failed the test, controversy swirled as McIlroy opted not to speak to the media all week.

Rory McIlroy then surprisingly sat out Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament, which caught even the Golden Bear by surprise.

The next time the reigning Masters champion played was at last week's RBC Canadian Open. Unfortunately, time and practice did not help McIlroy find an accurate driver. He posted the worst 36-hole finish of his PGA Tour career, finishing 149th in a 153-player field. That prompted fans' backlash amidst his sudden struggles with a new driver.