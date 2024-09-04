Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards continues to receive backlash for his recent comments on the Jordan era. After Edwards claimed NBA legend Michael Jordan played in a league where no other players of his caliber or with “skills” existed, seven-time champion Robert Horry responded to the two-time All-Star on a recent episode of his Big Shot Bob podcast.

“After Ant-Man said what he said [at] the Olympics, that I’m the go-to guy, he’s put himself as that, like a comedian,” Horry said. “I think he was just trying to be a comic relief now because you think about it, you just slapped Vince Carter in the face, you just slapped Karl Malone in the face, you just slapped Charles Barkley, you just slapped Shawn Kemp in the face. These are just some of the guys off the top of my head.”

Horry is convinced the Timberwolves star is trolling, considering he’s too young to speak on Jordan’s era and should be regarded as the league’s comic relief.

“Ant-Man, what 22, 23? Magic was out the league when you were f****** born. MJ was out the league when you was born. So, why even comment about MJ? I just laugh,” Horry added. “I just think Ant-Man is comedy relief when it comes to certain things because he put himself in that position.”

The backlash continues over Anthony Edwards’ Michael Jordan quote

As expected, former NBA stars of Michael Jordan’s era are responding to Anthony Edwards in the wake of his comments on Jordan’s era. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal’s Lane Florsheim, Edwards claimed that although he hadn’t watched a lot of basketball back then, the league today is filled with a lot more skilled players, whereas that wasn’t the case for Jordan.

“I didn’t watch back in the day, so I can’t speak on it,” he said. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”

First, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson snapped at Ant-Man when ESPN’s Stephen A Smith read him the quote, refusing to respond to someone “who’s never won a championship.” Then, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George said he thought what Edwards said was “disrespectful to the game” and “a very immature comment.”