The Minnesota Timberwolves went all in on Rudy Gobert this past summer. They gave up quite a haul to bring the three-time Defensive Player of the Year over from the Utah Jazz, and unfortunately for them, the Wolves were unable to get much return on their investment this season.

It now comes as no surprise that there’s a lot of drama surrounding Minnesota following their heartbreaking NBA Playoffs first-round exit against the Denver Nuggets. The players themselves appear to be fueling these unsavory narratives, which now include Anthony Edwards supposedly liking an Instagram comment hating on the Gobert trade:

Anthony Edwards really liked an IG comment blasting the Rudy Gobert trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/67jov8DlE2 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 27, 2023

Yikes. That can’t be good. The original post came from an Edwards fan account on IG wherein the caption heaps praise on the Wolves star for a fantastic 2022-23 campaign. The 21-year-old caught wind of the post, and it appears that there’s one comment in particular that drew his attention:

“I will never forgive Minnesota for that dumba** trade !” read the comment.

As seen in the video above, Edwards appears to have liked the comment in question. It’s obviously pertaining to the Gobert blockbuster deal which in case you forgot, required the Timberwolves to give up Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, and no less than five future first-round picks. That’s clearly a tall price to pay for Minnesota, which has now become even more evident after their failed season.

Is Anthony Edwards now turning on the Wolves for their decision to trade for Rudy Gobert?