The short-handed Toronto Raptors hobbled into Target Center on Wednesday night to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. With both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Wolves were heavily favored over the Raptors amidst their littered injury report including the absence of young star Scottie Barnes.
Despite the injuries, the T-Wolves’ ascending superstar didn’t take it easy though on his opponent. Anthony Edwards flexed his muscles all night long. He wasn’t alone though as Naz Reid continued to star in his new starting role with Karl-Anthony Towns still out. Reid and Edwards provided all the scoring punch Minnesota needed in their convincing 133-85 win over Toronto Wednesday night.
Anthony Edwards overcomes a cold stretch
Coming into Wednesday night’s game, Minnesota’s two-time All-Star had been going through a bit of a funk from deep. Missing all of his last 20 three-point attempts, Edwards vocalized he had lost his legs earlier in the week. Pregame, Chris Finch shared his confidence that Ant-Man would find his way out of the rut against the Raptors.
Edwards did just that as his stroke from behind the arc returned to usual form. In the first-half, Ant got to his spots and worked his way up to 16 quick points in 18 minutes. He connected on three of his seven first-half three-point attempts as he was able to regain his All-Star rhythm. With Mike Conley out for the matchup, the Wolves leaned on Edwards quite a bit as a playmaker as well early on.
The Wolves’ face of the franchise dished out three assists early and generated a number of other good looks with his ever-improving playmaking. Building off a strong start to the game, Edwards poured it on in the third quarter. Draining a few more threes, he soared to 28 points for the game. With the Wolves’ building a monstrous lead, Edwards did not appear in the fourth quarter. After canning five triples, it’s safe to say the cold stretch is over for Minnesota’s best player.
Two words… Naz Reid
Minnesota’s cult hero, Naz Reid, continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for the Timberwolves. The former undrafted free agent is more than just a name on a towel. His role on the team continues to escalate with KAT missing a good deal of time down the stretch of the regular season. Despite losing an All-Star big man, Minnesota hasn’t missed a beat due to Reid’s portability into the starting lineup.
Coming into Wednesday’s contest, Naz Reid was averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his nine starts this season. His strong counting numbers look even better when you consider his efficiency. Boasting a 59.2% true shooting percentage, Reid’s ability to play off the catch, target mismatches and attack off the bounce has made him a nightmare matchup for seemingly every team.
His efficiency continued to be a strong spot for the Wolves’ offense early on Wednesday. Reid converted on five first-half three pointers on just seven attempts. His 18 points in the first 24 minutes of game-time led all scorers as Minnesota stormed off to a 58-42 lead before the break.
Reid came out of the locker room locked in and ready to go. The versatile weapon scored five points in the first three minutes of the second half. With Minnesota pulling their starters early, Reid finished the game with 23 points in just 26 minutes of action. Tallying a solid seven boards to go along with his high-volume scoring, Reid’s value continues to be a bright spot for the Wolves.
Timberwolves' defensive identity continues to shine ahead of postseason
As Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards headlined the offensive attack, the Timberwolves handled business as usual on the defensive end. The differential in talent and depth was evident as the injury-riddled Raptors struggled mightily to score the ball. Minnesota forced multiple airballs, a few shot-clock violations, and 21 turnovers on the night.
The Raptors, after traveling for the second night of a back-to-back without four of their usual five starters, stood no chance at Target Center. The Wolves showed their teeth again defensively. One of the greatest defenses in NBA history continues to feast on their prey. The Raptors’ 85 points marked the 22nd time this season that the Timberwolves have allowed fewer than 100 points in a game. The next highest mark in the Western Conference is the New Orleans Pelicans with 11 such games.
The Wolves’ elite defense not only makes them a serious contender but a versatile team as well. The Wolves can win with size and rim protection, but can also match up with the world’s best perimeter players due to their collection of point-of-attack defenders. Whether Minnesota faces the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks or anyone in between, their defense will only get stronger in the postseason as the game tightens up and the whistle loosens.