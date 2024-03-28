Wednesday night was a “must-win” game for the Minnesota Timberwolves according to head coach Chris Finch. Now in the final stretch of the season, each and every game matters for playoff positioning and the Wolves were not going to overlook the Detroit Pistons.
Despite their league-worst record, Detroit and Cade Cunningham gave the Wolves a tough test to handle, but eventually the Timberwolves pulled away for a 106-91 victory. Minnesota’s stifling defense again came through in a big way, while Naz Reid’s campaign for Sixth Man of the Year strengthened with his stellar play.
Let’s break down Naz Reid’s impact and Rudy Gobert and company’s elite defense in Minnesota’s 50th win of the year.
Naz Reid continues push for Sixth Man of the Year
With Karl-Anthony Towns still rehabbing from his left meniscus tear, Naz Reid has stepped into the starting lineup as of late. Wednesday night’s win over the Pistons was just the sixth time this season that Reid has been on the floor for tipoff, and he wasted no time leaving his impact on the game.
Through the first quarter, Reid shot the ball seven times and connected on five of those attempts. In the first frame, Reid tallied a quick 10 points as his inside game was working to perfection. Despite shooting just 1-8 from three on the night, Reid’s usual efficiency didn’t dwindle. The sixth man turned starter still managed to shoot 50% (9-18) from the field as the Wolves’ mismatch nightmare worked his way to 21 points. He added to his scoring with a well-rounded night by grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out four assists.
In the 11 games Reid has played without Towns this season, he has averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists to go along with 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. As the regular season winds down, the focus on end-of-season awards becomes a hotter topic.
Postgame, Reid was asked what it would mean to him if he were to win Sixth Man of the Year.
“It would be huge. I mean, it’s obviously something that I’m pushing for,” he said. “But, you know, winning comes first obviously. But I would definitely love to have that accolade under my belt.”
.@JonKrawczynski asked Naz Reid postgame what it would mean to win the sixth man of the year award
Reid was then asked a bit more about the award, and whether it would mean for him to win it as a big man. Only two non-guards, Montrezl Harrell in 2020 and Lamar Odom in 2011, have been crowned Sixth Man since 2010.
“100%. I think for me, I think impact, I think winning should reflect in that as well. I think obviously you have the bigger impact, then things like that, I think go to a winning record and obviously a higher seed in the playoffs, so forth and so on. In my opinion, I think it should go in that aspect.”
Reid’s value to Minnesota is undeniable both with KAT out and when he’s healthy. Compared to other candidates like Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings, the Wolves’ better record and Naz’s comparable numbers paint him as a premier Sixth Man of the Year candidate.
Timberwolves’ top-tier defense leads to franchise history
Wednesday's game win marked the Timberwolves' 50th win of the season in just 72 games, the fastest they've reached that threshold in team history. There is no doubt Minnesota's league-best defense is the root cause behind this record-setting season. Anchored by Rudy Gobert, Minnesota has changed the course of the franchise for the better. Postgame, Kyle Anderson called Gobert the team’s MVP this season with his work on both ends of the court.
While Gobert is the headliner, the Wolves’ stellar defense is also propelled by Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Anderson, among others. A joint effort has seriously swayed the Wolves from a flimsy team last season to an immovable force this year. That strength in numbers was on full display against the Pistons.
Minnesota, once again, suffocated their opponent. Detroit waved the white flag with 2:11 to go in the ballgame. As the benches emptied, the Pistons’ pitiful 87 points harked back to a realization from the first few games of the regular season: The Timberwolves can really guard.
This was the 20th time this season that opponents failed to reach the century mark against Minnesota. In those 20 games, the Timberwolves are a stout 16-4 with a good number resulting in blowouts.
Heading into the postseason, Minnesota’s battle-tested defense gives them a shot against anybody on any night. With scoring outbursts from Reid, a hopefully healthy Towns and Edwards taking the leap toward superstardom, the Timberwolves a serious threat to not only win the West, but to seriously contend for a title.