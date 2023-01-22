Anthony Edwards has been playing through a sore left hip over the past few games. It did not look like he was hurting on Saturday night, though, as the Minnesota Timberwolves star detonated over Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun — not once, but twice.

Edwards has one of the bounciest hops in all of the NBA and this was on full display against the Rockets. Right before halftime, the Timberwolves shooting guard got a full head of steam as he drove to the lane. Sengun simply did not what hit him:

ANTHONY EDWARDS DETONATES ALPEREN SENGUN 💥🤯pic.twitter.com/UEHSumHR16 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 22, 2023

Sengun was late on his contest, which is probably because he wasn’t expecting Edwards to take off so far from the hoop. Boy was he wrong, and Anthony Edwards made him pay with a massive two-handed slam.

Edwards wasn’t done yet. He got another clear path to the rim at the mid-way point of the third quarter. As soon as you saw Sengun jumping to challenge the dunk, you knew that this wasn’t going to end well for the Rockets big man:

ANTHONY EDWARDS POSTERIZES ALPEREN SENGUN AGAIN 😱pic.twitter.com/Tpt8SCnknP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 22, 2023

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, though, the shame is on me. This was definitely the case for Sengun here as he ended up on the receiving end of two merciless facials from Edwards. This second one was even nicer than the first with the former first-overall pick finishing with one hand this time around.

Does this look like a man who’s playing with a bad hip? I would have to say no to that.