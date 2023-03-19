My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing at less than full health for pretty much the entire 2022-23 campaign thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns calf injury, and just when it seemed like he was closing in on a return, Anthony Edwards went down with an ankle injury. For the Timberwolves, this was clearly their worst-case scenario.

Initially, it seemed like Edwards would be forced to miss a substantial amount of time with an ankle injury he picked up Minnesota’s recent loss to the Chicago Bulls, which would have dealt the T-Wolves playoff hopes a serious blow. But instead, Edwards is reportedly already out of his walking boot, and is expected to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward.

Via Shams Charania:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Good news: Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has exited a walking boot and is moving around more as swelling decreases in ankle sprain suffered Friday, per sources. Edwards is expected to be evaluated day-to-day on a return.”

This is great news for Minnesota for a couple of different reasons. For starters, the initially lengthy absence Edwards was staring at would not have been good for a Timberwolves squad that has struggled to find their footing for much of the season. And secondly, the Timberwolves have relied heavily on Edwards this season, so losing him for an extended period of time would have been a huge loss.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like Edwards will be out for very long, which means that the Timberwolves will be looking to reunite their big three of Edwards, Towns, and Rudy Gobert in the near future. Edwards likely won’t return for the next few games, but with a shortened injury timetable, it’s clear that the Timberwolves dodged a bullet here.