Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Anthony Edwards could be out longer after he injured his ankle on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. He has already been sidelined for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Saturday game against the Toronto Raptors.

According to head coach Chris Finch, they have no timetable for Edwards’ return, meaning he is out indefinitely. The Timberwolves will get further details once Edwards undergoes more tests, but as things currently stand, the explosive guard remains in walking boot and is unlikely to feature any time soon for the team, per team insider Alan Horton.

For those who missed it, Ant-Man was helped off the court against the Bulls after he tweaked his ankle late in the first quarter of the game. He jumped to deliver a pass to Mike Conley on the left wing, but as he fell, he accidentally landed on Nikola Vucevic’s foot, causing the injury. Edwards collapsed to the floor and writhed in pain as he held his right ankle. A Timberwolves trainer and Karl-Anthony Towns then came to assist him off the floor, as he struggled to put any weight on his right foot.

Anthony Edwards had to be helped back to the locker room after rolling his ankle while making a jump pass on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RvJwRaNemF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Edwards’ injury is certainly a brutal blow to the Timberwolves, especially amid their playoff chase. The timing couldn’t have been any worse for the franchise.

Minnesota is 35-36 heading to the Raptors showdown, good for eighth in the conference. With Edwards out, the rest of the team will have to step up if they want to keep themselves in contention for the sixth seed and an automatic qualifying spot in the postseason.

Sure enough, though, it will be a difficult bid if Edwards gets sideline for several games.