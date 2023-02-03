With the release of the 2023 NBA All-Star rosters, several notable players were left off this list. But arguably the biggest snub came in that of Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Edwards has been one of the most dominant figures in the NBA this season. Many believed that he was a lock to make the All-Star team. But days before the announcement, Edwards noted that he wouldn’t be shocked if he didn’t earn the nod.

Following the Timberwolves victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on January 25th, Edwards spoke on the possibility of not making the All-Star team.

“That’s how it has always been. I’ve never been the person to get chosen to be an All-Star. They didn’t want me to be the No. 1 pick, right? So, I’m used to it at this point. I just love the game of basketball,” stated Edwards while talking to Marc J. Spears of andscape.com.

During the conversation, Edwards did speak about having All-Star aspirations. But he also has his sights set on other achievements.

“It’s definitely a goal. But I think for me, me and my family talk all the time, we just want to go back to the playoffs. Never knew what it felt like till last year. And that was my second year in the league, so I don’t want to go another year without going back.” stated Edwards.

Since being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Anthony Edwards has found success in the NBA. But now in year three, he is playing the best basketball of his career.

Unrotunay, he will once again have to wait to earn a spot on the All-Star team.