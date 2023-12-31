Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was fired up about beating LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves played host to the Los Angeles Lakers. On LeBron James’ birthday, the Lakers were looking to celebrate the big day with a big road win, but Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves had other plans.

With hopes of continuing their home dominance, Minnesota brought a fierce battle to the full strength Lakers on Saturday night. With a controversial ending to the game, the Timberwolves held on to win 108-106 as a LeBron James jumper with 2.3 seconds left was ruled a two-pointer instead of a triple. Edwards shared his thoughts postgame on the Timberwolves' big win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Edwards dazzles in the clutch

The Timberwolves' superstar guard had another incredible performance on Saturday night, continuing a long string of stellar efforts. The 22-year-old dropped 31 points on the Lakers, with 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter as he took control of the game with his impressive shotmaking. Postgame, ClutchPoints asked the young star how he’s able to come up clutch as a scorer so frequently.

“I’m just trying to get my shot off,” Anthony Edwards said. “I put in the work. So, I mean I trust myself. Anytime I’m able to get a shot off, I think it’s going in. And in the fourth quarter, that’s when I really get my shot off.”

On multiple occasions this season, Edwards has done just that. He finds ways to create just enough space to get a shot up and usually it drops. With memorable closing performances against the Celtics, Nuggets, Heat, and now Lakers, among other teams, it’s evident that Edwards lives for the big moment.

Anthony Edwards’ candid response about facing LeBron James

When asked about what it means as a competitor to take down LeBron James on his birthday, Anthony Edwards shared didn't hold back.

“It means a lot, man, to win against LeBron. I’ve been watching him since I was a kid. When you get to suit up against one of the greatest players of all time, you should be ready to [explicit] go.”

Edwards showcased his readiness to take on LeBron on multiple occasions Saturday night. Edwards met James step for step. Picking him up tight on the perimeter and pulling off a LeBron-esque chase-down block on the King himself are just a few examples.

Anthony Edwards transition block on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/aFtdHbTRNm — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) December 31, 2023

On the night, Ant led the Timberwolves with three blocked shots. His offensive brilliance matched his defensive intensity on a night where the Wolves needed everything they could get from him. The other four Timberwolves starters combined for just 43 total points in comparison to Edwards’ 31 points himself. For the third consecutive game, the face of the Wolves’ franchise shot double-digit free throws with a game-high 11 attempts.

Bite Bite says night night

Anthony Edwards’ “Bite Bite” nickname for teammate Mike Conley has seemingly spurred some late-game clutch buckets from the 16-year vet. Bite Bite called game again on Saturday night with another huge corner three-pointer assisted by none other than Edwards.

Saturday night was not the first time this year that Ant has found Conley for a clutch triple. Postgame, Edwards was quick to praise Conley’s clutch factor after his huge bucket.

“I’m looking for him. If I can’t get my shot off, I’m looking for Mike. I know he’s in the corner and I’m looking for him every time.”

Since Conley’s arrival in Minnesota last season, the two have quickly formed strong chemistry both on and off the court. A big growth for Ant this season has been his willingness to rely on his teammates at the right moments. One of the three assists Edwards had on the night came at just the right time.

As 2024 rolls in, Minnesota will look to carry their early-season success over. At 24-7, the Timberwolves are still holding a convincing lead in the top spot in the Western Conference. With Edwards’ improved decision-making paired and his competitive nature, the Wolves are ready to go as far as he can take them this season.