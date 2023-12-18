Anthony Edwards speaks up.

Minnesota Timberwolves high-flying star Anthony Edwards has released a statement amid a claim by a woman that he pressured her to get an abortion.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards posted via X (formerly Twitter). “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

It all started when an Instagram model, Paigee Jordae, allegedly said on Instagram that she was pregnant with Anthony's child. Jordae also made public her chats with the Timberwolves star, supposedly showing that he was trying to coerce her into having an abortion. The messages also seemed to show Anthony telling Jordae that he would send her money for the abortion and that he doesn't want kids.

Anthony Edwards enjoying a terrific season on the court

Edwards is having a great 2023-24 NBA season with the Timberwolves, who are starting to show their true potential to the rest of the league. Edwards has averaged 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals over his first 21 games of the season. Although he is shooting just 44.7 percent from the field, he is knocking down 39.4 percent of his attempts from behind the arc.

With Edwards pacing Minnesota, the Timberwolves have gotten themselves a taste of the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 19-5 record, as of this writing.