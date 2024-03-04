The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a tough 89-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Sunday, and Anthony Edwards opting to go for a layup down three late in the game made some fans scratch their heads, and he discussed the play after the game, giving an explanation for why the possession played out that way.
“I mean, I really wanted a three,” Anthony Edwards said, via Dane Moore. “Finchy was like, take the two if we got it. But I wanted the three, so I was trying to get the three. I tried to turn around and hit KAT, but his man was there. Bad read by me… It was too late. I didn't know it was three seconds left when I took the two. I would've just trie the stepback and take the three.”
Anthony Edwards when asked about the decision to go for a “quick” 2 vs a 3 on the final possession:
“I mean, I really wanted a three. Finchy was like, take the two if we got it. But I wanted the three, so I was trying to get the three. I tried to turn around and hit KAT, but his… pic.twitter.com/fn63LVg8nm
— Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 4, 2024
It is a tough loss for the Timberwolves, as every game is so important in the race for the top of the Western Conference between Minnesota, the Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. It was a game in which the the defense showed up on both sides. If this was a preview of a playoff series, fans are in for a treat.
For now, the Timberwolves and Edwards will try to bounce back on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers at home. That is a game in which the Timberwolves will expect to win, but back-to-backs can be tough at times. Regardless, it will be interesting to see where the Timberwolves end up entering the Western Conference Playoffs.