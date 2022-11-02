The high-flying Anthony Edwards has had his fair share of highlight-reel dunks over the past couple of season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is exactly why it’s hard to believe that he actually hasn’t been able to thrown one down this year.

Yes, you read that right. The Timberwolves star has had zero dunks so far this season in eight games played. When asked to explain why this has been the case, Edwards got all defensive (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I mean, you watch the games, every time I can get to the rim I have no chance to dunk. Everybody is in the paint,” he said. “I gotta figure out how to lay the ball up. I’m all of 6-4, 6-5, I can’t just jump over everybody, man. I ain’t tall as Giannis. Everybody be asking me to dunk the ball like it’s all peaches and cream. I’ve got to get a good lane to dunk the ball. Every time I drive there’s five people. So, for me, finishing the layups is pretty tough, I would say.”

Edwards does have a point. There’s actually nobody like Giannis Antetokounmpo out there, whose elite combination of size, brute strength, and mind-blowing skill remains unmatched.

Moreover, defenses have been collapsing on the Timberwolves young star all season long, which is a clear testament to how much respect he’s earned from opposing teams. Despite this fact, however, Edwards is still averaging a career-best 23.1 points per contest on 44.9 percent shooting.

The Timberwolves haven’t been great, though. After Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota now has a 4-4 record. Edwards knows that he and the rest of the squad have to be much better than this moving forward.