Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is currently overseas with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. On Sunday, Team USA shockingly lost to Lithuania, and afterwards, Edwards was the victim of some internet trolling after an old quote was dug up predicting the opposite outcome.

Earlier in the tournament, Anthony Edwards was asked about his mindset heading into the contest.

“I think we’re gonna win,” said Edwards. “Our confidence is at an all-time high. We're not really worried about those guys.”

Needless to say, things did not exactly go according to plan for Edwards and his Team USA teammates. The American squad lost 110-104 in what was a shocking upset. To his credit, Edwards did everything he could to change that result, pouring in 35 points in the contest.

Still, that didn't stop X, formerly known as Twitter, from roasting him for the old quote.

One user brought back the “Crying Jordan” meme to mock the Timberwolves star.

However, others noted that Team USA is not eliminated yet and will have a chance to redeem themselves when they take on Italy on Tuesday.

Well we’re not out lol… they can still win gold — Grizz Szn (@Reedh98) September 3, 2023

Edwards has been far and away the most consistent player for Team USA thus far in the FIBA World Cup. The Timberwolves guard, fresh off of his best season back home in the NBA, has put on multiple thirty-plus point scoring performances in the tournament thus far.

He will look to continue the hot shooting in Tuesday's game. Hopefully, for his sake, he won't drop any more bold predictions before then.